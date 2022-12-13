ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

'Rail cars' of material released after NASA spacecraft hit asteroid

When NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft slammed into the tiny asteroid Dimorphos, the impact certainly left a mark. The intentional collision, which took place on September 26 as a test of asteroid deflection technology, displaced more than 2 million pounds (1 million kilograms) of rocks and dust from the asteroid into space. Scientists estimate it was enough material to fill about six or seven rail cars.
