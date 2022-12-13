ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees reportedly finalizing offer for Carlos Rodon

The Yankees are close to making an offer to star left-hander Carlos Rodon, the New York Post reported.

The 30-year-old free agent opted out of his $22.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants for next season and reportedly is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of seven seasons and $200-plus million.

The two-time All-Star has also received interest from the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and several other teams.

Rodon finished 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season, striking out 237 batters in 178 innings.

He pitched his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox and is 56-46 in 152 career outings (147 starts) with a 3.60 ERA in 847 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

