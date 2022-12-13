ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Borguet, Running Back, Harvard Crimson

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American

Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023

Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months on Friday, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. Vrana declined to specify why he entered the program. “There's bigger things than hockey in life...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Devils bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (14-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to end a four-game slide when they play the Florida Panthers. New Jersey is 10-6-1 at home and 21-6-2 overall. The Devils have gone...
NEWARK, NJ
Centre Daily

Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2...
POCATELLO, ID

