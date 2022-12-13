If you look at a map of the world on your computer screen, thanks to the way we project the curved earth onto a flat plane, at a certain point the map just ends. You just see a straight line north of Greenland, around where the North Pole should be, and above that is just nothing – the end of the earth. It is in this vicinity, just a bit south of the North Pole, that a little bird called the Dovekie nests by the millions in vast cliffside colonies. Relatively small numbers of these feathered little elves of the North Pole occasionally visit us at unpredictable intervals here on the Cape and Islands. When they do, birders always rejoice. Last week was one of those times, and when all the numbers from all the birders at all the usual vantage points were in, they showed that this was a Dovekie flight for the record books.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO