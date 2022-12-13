Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Kind Stranger Gives Generous Gift to Young Mother at TJ Maxx in Wareham
While the random act of kindness in Tiverton this morning turned out to be an awkward misunderstanding, the kind gesture that unfolded in Wareham this afternoon was pure-hearted and fully intentional. Kristen Kelly of Carver was left in tears after she discovered a generous stranger paid for her holiday gifts...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland
Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
vineyardgazette.com
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
capeandislands.org
A Dovekie flight for the record books
If you look at a map of the world on your computer screen, thanks to the way we project the curved earth onto a flat plane, at a certain point the map just ends. You just see a straight line north of Greenland, around where the North Pole should be, and above that is just nothing – the end of the earth. It is in this vicinity, just a bit south of the North Pole, that a little bird called the Dovekie nests by the millions in vast cliffside colonies. Relatively small numbers of these feathered little elves of the North Pole occasionally visit us at unpredictable intervals here on the Cape and Islands. When they do, birders always rejoice. Last week was one of those times, and when all the numbers from all the birders at all the usual vantage points were in, they showed that this was a Dovekie flight for the record books.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trustees drop out of running for Norton Point management
In a surprising turn of events, The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) announced Friday afternoon that the nonprofit has opted to forgo its contract renewal with Dukes County regarding the management of Norton Point Beach in Edgartown. “After careful consideration, the decision not to pursue renewal of this contract was made...
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
vineyardgazette.com
Old Variety Store Slated for Demolition
The Old Variety Store building in downtown Oak Bluffs adjacent to the Flying Horses carousel is slated for teardown, after the town issued a demolition permit last month and the select board approved a sidewalk closure at the site Tuesday. An eccentric, historic structure that dates to the 19th century,...
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Another look at Aquinnah’s new road idea
If you missed the two opportunities to find out what an edge lane road is, and how Aquinnah residents feel about developing one at Lobsterville Road or West Basin Road, fret not. Aquinnah released a Zoom recording of the second community forum, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the town website.
vineyardgazette.com
Sharky's in Edgartown To Close After 14 Years
The Edgartown location of Sharky’s Cantina restaurant will close at the end of the year after its lease was not renewed, the restaurant and property owners confirmed Tuesday. JB Blau, who owns Sharky’s, said in a phone conversation that the family Mexican restaurant would remain open the rest of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury revs up plans for carbon-free 2040
The West Tisbury select board requested the town’s energy committee to return with more information on its plans to do away with fossil fuel use by 2040 during a Wednesday, Dec. 14, afternoon meeting. Voters unanimously approved of this effort during the 2020 annual town meeting. The committee developed...
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dukes County towns receive state grants
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
