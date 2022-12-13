ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now's the time: VA is processing PACT Act claims of terminally ill vets

By Julia Le Doux
 3 days ago

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday that it will immediately begin processing PACT Act benefits claims for eligible terminally ill veterans.

While VA does not have the authorities or capabilities to begin fully processing PACT Act claims for all other veterans until Jan. 1, 2023, according to a release, it was able to expedite processing for terminally ill veterans to Dec. 12. This ensures terminally ill veterans will receive their earned benefits and health care on the earliest possible date.

“It’s the right thing to do to get these heroes the world-class health care and benefits they’ve earned as soon as possible, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough pledged in a statement.

Dec. 12 is the earliest date VA could begin processing claims for terminally ill Veterans. Until Jan. 1, 2023, VA will only finalize decisions on PACT Act claims that result in a grant of benefits for terminally ill veterans.

Claims that cannot be granted immediately will be held for further evaluation after publication of sub-regulatory guidance implementing the PACT Act.

When VA can begin processing all PACT claims Jan. 1, 2023, VA will continue to prioritize the processing of PACT Act claims for terminally ill veterans, when it can begin processing all PACT claims on Jan. 1, 2023.

At that point, PACT Act claims filed by veterans with cancer will be prioritzed, as will those filed by veterans experiencing homelessness, those older than 85 years old, experiencing financial hardship and Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients.

VA sped up the timeline for veterans to get their PACT Act benefits by several years by deciding not to phase in PACT Act benefits through 2026, as written into the legislation, and instead make all conditions in the PACT Act presumptive on Aug. 10, the date it was signed into law.

More than 176,000 veterans have applied for PACT Act-related benefits since it was signed into law. This week, VA is hosting more than 90 events across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as a part of its PACT Act Week of Action to spread information about the new law and how to file a claim.

For more information about PACT Act, visit here or call 1-800-MyVA411 at any time.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

