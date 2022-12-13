Read full article on original website
Alligator Riggies! I Made Utica’s Famous Riggies with Alligator Meat
Boredom? Curiosity? Madness? Don't ask me why, but I recently decided to make Utica Riggies with some good old-fashioned alligator meat. In truth, I was inspired by Bella Regina, one of the best places in town to order riggies. They have an incredible number of ways to prepare them. Their menu had over 10 varieties the last I checked. The traditional chicken, steak, shrimp, meatballs, eggplant, etc.
Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Beloved Pizza Places Goes Up in Flames in CNY, Owner Claims Arson
A beloved pizza place in Central New York went up in flames, leaving employees without a job and an owner without a business just weeks before Christmas. A fire broke out at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza in New Hartford and someone may have done it on purpose. "This hurts."...
Mohawk Valley Extended Snow Emergencies Issued With Snow Storm Bearing Down
As snow plows are hitting the streets for a significant pre-Christmas snow storm across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, several municipalities have issued extended snow emergency declarations. All of them prohibit street parking during the storm, and some extend into next week. In Ilion and Frankfort, for example,...
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
GoFundMe Raises $40k For Little Falls Woman Who Died From Unknown Circumstances
A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days. The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:. ...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral...
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
Another Popular Retailer In New Hartford Is Closing – Which One?
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe Visits Utica Ahead of “Storm”
A "significant snow storm" was expected to make it's way across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. But, was it a fluke?. A storm packing heavy, accumulating snow was forecasted for Thursday through Saturday morning, with additional snow showers possibly through the weekend. The National Weather Service has Central New York under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday morning, with snow total between 8-16 inches expected. High snowfall amounts are also possible in higher elevations.
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
EPA: Charlestown Mall Demolition Complete, Asbestos Removed
Nearly 30,000 tons of debris has been removed from the old Charlestown Mall site that sits at the boundary of Utica and Frankfort. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency say cleanup work on the ruins left behind by a massive fire in August of 2020 is now complete. And, the removal of all that debris, including asbestos and other contaminants, means it is now ready to be redeveloped.
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
SUNY CNSE Headed Back to Albany, What Does That Mean for Utica?
What does the future hold for SUNY Polytechnic in Marcy?. Many questions linger after a vote on Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees to reunite the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) with the University of Albany. CNSE has offered programs at SUNY Poly and SUNY Albany for...
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
