"The Watchful Eye" Cast Discuss Their New Mystery Series: "You Have to Expect the Unexpected"
It may be a while until "Only Murders in the Building" returns for season three, but don't worry, Freeform has a new thriller series on the way guaranteed to fill that void. "The Watchful Eye" follows "Promised Land" star Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a young woman with a mysterious past who manipulates her way into working at The Greybourne in Manhattan as a live-in nanny for an architect named Matthew (Warren Christie) and his son, Jasper (Henry Joseph Samiri), following the death of Matthew's wife. However, Elena quickly learns that she isn't the only one with secrets and ulterior motives.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Will Smith Recalls an "Emancipation" Costar Spitting on Him While Filming: "I Was Like, Whoa"
Will Smith's role in his new period drama, "Emancipation," has already garnered award-season buzz for the 54-year-old actor (despite his Oscars controversy), but apparently he's not the only one who gave a passionate performance in the movie. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," which dropped on Dec. 14, Smith shared that his costar, Steven Ogg, once "ad-libbed" in one of their scenes together and spit on him during filming.
Margot Robbie Stuns in a Stomach-Cutout Gown With a Black Hood
Margot Robbie's "Babylon" premiere outfit was so chic, we could hardly stomach it. All eyes were on the "Barbie" star as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a backless cashmere dress from Alaïa. The classic yet sultry gown featured a trendy stomach cutout and crisscrossed bodice that wrapped all the way around her neck to create a matching hood. The asymmetrical cut and elegant side train added drama while still maintaining Robbie's timeless sense of style.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe Discuss What They Think Really Happened Between Daphne and Ethan
The finale of "The White Lotus" season two may have been dominated by the life-or-death drama of Tanya, Portia, and the malicious plot surrounding them. But a parallel storyline was equally tense and high-stakes, if a bit less bloody — that of Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Cameron (Theo James), Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and their very complicated relationships.
Meghan Markle Reads Her Beautiful Wedding Speech in the Final Moments of Netflix Docuseries
The highly anticipated final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," hit the streamer on Dec. 15. Much of the episodes focus on some of the couple's most trying times over the course of their relationship, laying out their claims the Palace briefed against them to bolster other members of the royal family's reputations, how they were cut off from the family after stepping down as senior royals, and how their legal battle with The Mail led to Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss. Still, there were also moments of joy documented, like their newfound friendships with Tyler Perry (who's Lilibet's godfather) and Beyoncé, and their happy life in California.
Jennifer Coolidge Thanks Ariana Grande For Being the "Instigator" of Her Newfound Career Success
Image Source: Getty / CBS Photo Archive / Kevin Mazur. Jennifer Coolidge has experienced a career renaissance over the past few years. Her star turn as the unforgettable Tanya McQuoid on "The White Lotus" has catapulted her to a new level of fame — and she says it all began with Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video. In Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year cover story, published on Dec. 12, Coolidge told Grande that her appearance in the "Thank U, Next" visual helped launch her back into the spotlight.
Read an Exclusive Excerpt From Genevieve Gornichec's "The Weaver and the Witch Queen"
The national bestselling author of the award-winning novel "The Witch's Heart" (2021), Genevieve Gornichec, delivers another subversive reimagining of Norse mythology in her new novel "The Weaver and The Witch Queen" ($27) — publishing from Ace (an imprint of Penguin Random House) on July 25, 2023. Like Madeline Miller's...
Lily James Debuts a "Gingerbread Latte" Lob Haircut Just in Time For the Holidays
Lily James has become quite the hair chameleon this year, and we are here for it. Just in time for the holidays, the "Pam & Tommy" star showed off a chic new hairstyle on Dec. 14 that feels very on theme for this time of year. Chopped into a lob haircut, James's hair was back to a warm copper tone with dark brunette shadow roots, emulating the perfect feel of a gingerbread latte.
Labrinth Makes Surprise Appearance on Billie Eilish's Tour
Billie Eilish's fans experienced a little more euphoria than usual at her concert on Dec. 13 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Toward the end of her set, Eilish brought out Emmy-winning artist Labrinth to perform "Mount Everest" and "I've Never Felt So Alone" from the hit HBO series "Euphoria."
Naomi Ackie Honors Whitney Houston With "Liquid Metal" Dress at Biopic Premiere
Naomi Ackie is ready to take center stage in Schiaparelli. Styled by Nicky Yates, the actor made a statement at the "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" premiere in New York on Dec. 13 in a crystal couture gown from the storied Parisian brand's fall 2022 collection. Schiaparelli is known for...
"Dancing With the Stars" Alum Sharna Burgess Opens Up About "Intrusive Mom Thoughts"
Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess — best known for her role in "Dancing With the Stars" — is opening up about the unexpected side of motherhood. In a recent post on Instagram, Burgess shared her experience with "intrusive mom thoughts," which initially made her think "something was wrong with my brain." But they are a very "real thing," she said.
Billie Lourd Welcomes Her Second Child With Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's family just grew by one. The actors welcomed their second child on Dec. 12, Lourd's father, Bryan, revealed the following day. Bryan shared the news in a speech at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Los Angeles. "My daughter had a baby last night," he told Variety's chief production officer, Claudia Eller. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired but happy. Everything's great. So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."
