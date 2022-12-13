Read full article on original website
After decades of Octavia E. Butler's work being under-adapted, FX finally debuted the first TV adaptation of "Kindred," based on the author's esteemed 1979 novel, on Dec. 13. The historical science fiction series, now streaming on Hulu, follows the story of Dana (Mallori Johnson), a young aspiring writer who moves to Los Angeles and suddenly finds herself mysteriously traveling back in time to a 19th-century plantation in antebellum Maryland where her late mother somehow exists.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Whitney Houston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest singers of all time. Throughout her career, Houston made history several times over, including being the only artist to ever chart seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and being the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Not to mention, her 1992 single "I Will Always Love You," which was originally recorded by Dolly Parton, has become known as the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist. Since Houston helped pave the way for women in music, it's no wonder so many female artists like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson have paid tribute to her following her death in 2012.
Will Smith's role in his new period drama, "Emancipation," has already garnered award-season buzz for the 54-year-old actor (despite his Oscars controversy), but apparently he's not the only one who gave a passionate performance in the movie. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," which dropped on Dec. 14, Smith shared that his costar, Steven Ogg, once "ad-libbed" in one of their scenes together and spit on him during filming.
Hailee Steinfeld continued celebrating her birthday week in a set of sizzling photos shared on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" star's Instagram account on Dec. 14. Just three days after celebrating her 26th year around the sun in a glittery silver slip gown, Steinfeld posed in a sheer crossbody ruffle and lace minidress from David Koma's resort 2023 collection. The collection's central motif, an iris flower, appeared twice in Steinfeld's ensemble — once as a 3D metallic embellishment hand-embroidered at the base of the dress's plunging neckline, and again around her neck on a silver chain.
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor. Say goodbye to Patrick Dempsey's brief but glorious silver-fox era. On Dec. 12, the actor decided to cut his recently platinum-blond hair with the help of his professional makeup artist wife (and groomer extraordinaire) Jillian Dempsey. Dempsey, who can now be...
It may be a while until "Only Murders in the Building" returns for season three, but don't worry, Freeform has a new thriller series on the way guaranteed to fill that void. "The Watchful Eye" follows "Promised Land" star Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a young woman with a mysterious past who manipulates her way into working at The Greybourne in Manhattan as a live-in nanny for an architect named Matthew (Warren Christie) and his son, Jasper (Henry Joseph Samiri), following the death of Matthew's wife. However, Elena quickly learns that she isn't the only one with secrets and ulterior motives.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40. The dancer first rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" as a contestant, quickly becoming a beloved fan favorite. In 2014, he joined "The Ellen Degeneres Show" as the show's DJ. TMZ was first to report his passing, which was an apparent suicide.
Michelle Pfeiffer is one step ahead of the "new year, new me" posts. On Dec. 13, the actor posted a picture on Instagram, and fans immediately noticed a pretty big change in her look: a few inches of her hair were missing. The actor captioned the photo, "A long overdue...
Margot Robbie's "Babylon" premiere outfit was so chic, we could hardly stomach it. All eyes were on the "Barbie" star as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a backless cashmere dress from Alaïa. The classic yet sultry gown featured a trendy stomach cutout and crisscrossed bodice that wrapped all the way around her neck to create a matching hood. The asymmetrical cut and elegant side train added drama while still maintaining Robbie's timeless sense of style.
It's been over a decade since James Cameron released "Avatar" in 2009. The fantastical film, known for its innovative digital effects and visual genius, would go on to become the world's top-grossing movie of all time. It starred Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, the paraplegic Marine and hero who gets dispatched on a mission to the moon Pandora, eventually becoming part of the local Na'Vi blue-skinned humanoid tribe. There, he falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the daughter of the leaders of the Omaticaya.
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
"Protect Black women" is more than just a catchy refrain or hashtag to repeat on social media. It's a real-life responsibility that demands our utmost attention — an argument author Shanita Hubbard so unapologetically makes in her debut book, "Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto For the Well-Being of Black Women" ($24).
Halle Bailey celebrated the fantastical world of Pandora in an outfit suited for (and inspired by) a goddess. At the "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiere on Dec. 12, the "The Little Mermaid" star wore an asymmetrical gold Balmain bustier paired with low-rise black pants and gold accessories. She attended the premiere with boyfriend DDG.
Billie Eilish's fans experienced a little more euphoria than usual at her concert on Dec. 13 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Toward the end of her set, Eilish brought out Emmy-winning artist Labrinth to perform "Mount Everest" and "I've Never Felt So Alone" from the hit HBO series "Euphoria."
Kelly Rowland's dress matched the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon." On Dec. 15, the "Motivation" singer stepped out in an elaborate, cutout gown by Iris van Herpen that boasted tiers of texture and volume. Rowland and her go-to stylist, Kollin Carter, chose look 13 from Iris...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly promoted their new nail-polish collection for Kelly's brand Un/Dn Laqr on Instagram on Thursday night. While riding in the back seat of a car, Kelly, 32, touched up his fiancée's manicure in the Past Life shade, described as a bright lapis lazuli blue.
The highly anticipated final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," hit the streamer on Dec. 15. Much of the episodes focus on some of the couple's most trying times over the course of their relationship, laying out their claims the Palace briefed against them to bolster other members of the royal family's reputations, how they were cut off from the family after stepping down as senior royals, and how their legal battle with The Mail led to Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss. Still, there were also moments of joy documented, like their newfound friendships with Tyler Perry (who's Lilibet's godfather) and Beyoncé, and their happy life in California.
Sarah Michelle Gellar is missing "The White Lotus" as much as the rest of us, but she has a unique memory with one of its stars that most of us definitely don't share. On Dec. 16, Gellar posted an epic throwback photo with Jennifer Coolidge — who plays the show's iconic antihero Tanya McQuoid — along with a fun memory. "#flashbackfriday," she wrote. "When you are missing having a new #whitelotus episode to look forward to, but you will always have the memory of the time you went dancing all night with the legend that is @theofficialjencoolidge (complete with smeared and sweaty makeup)."
Willow Sage Hart is a songstress in the making. On Dec. 13, Pink shared a video of her 11-year-old daughter performing a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song" from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at her first school recital. "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it," the mom of two captioned the video of Hart standing on stage between a keyboard and an illuminated Christmas tree.
