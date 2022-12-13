It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to do what they can to improve their roster. Since the start of the season, different names have floated around as possible trade targets for the purple and gold. It seems L.A. is interested in everyone in the market, but it is uncertain if they will pull the trigger since, at the beginning of the season, someone leaked they won't make a trade until 20 games landing on December 15th. But now that window has closed, and nothing has happened.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO