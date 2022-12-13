Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James, Key Bench Players Help L.A. Blow Out Nuggets 126-108
Your Los Angeles Lakers lost their best player at the end of the first half of their home game tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but since their second-best player was LeBron James, they still managed to run away with a blowout in the second half. The final margin: 126-108. All-NBA...
Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury and he did not return.
76ers vs. Warriors: De’Anthony Melton’s Playing Status on Friday
Going into the Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get healthier. On Tuesday, the Sixers believed they were on pace to get another player back in the mix as Danuel House Jr. was upgraded to probable after missing the last couple of games. Not only was House surprisingly downgraded to doubtful before getting ruled out on Tuesday, but the 76ers added De’Anthony Melton to the injury report not long after the team’s morning shootaround.
Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
Lakers News: Is Kyle Kuzma Pining For An L.A. Return?
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to do what they can to improve their roster. Since the start of the season, different names have floated around as possible trade targets for the purple and gold. It seems L.A. is interested in everyone in the market, but it is uncertain if they will pull the trigger since, at the beginning of the season, someone leaked they won't make a trade until 20 games landing on December 15th. But now that window has closed, and nothing has happened.
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
Mark Cuban Wants New Mavs Arena in ‘Resort & Casino’
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is an innovator, to say the least. When he bought the Mavs in January 2000, Cuban became the NBA's youngest owner. He was also the most energetic and fiery owner at the time, as he helped build a championship contending team led by Dirk Nowitzki throughout the better part of two decades.
P.J. Washington Ruled Out vs Hawks
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting forward P.J. Washington has been ruled out of tonight's game for an excused personal absence. The team did not release any further details in regard to the absence. In 28 games this season, Washington is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4...
Are the Brooklyn Nets Contenders?
Are the Nets contenders? Our insiders debate. Chris Mannix: I wanna talk about the Brooklyn Nets, Howard, because, like Lazarus, the Nets have come back to life. They have won eight of their last nine games. They’re sitting in the four seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 15–7 since Jacque Vaughn took over as a head coach. … They are clicking right now as a team. So, have the Brooklyn Nets turned the corner? Are the Nets suddenly a conference contender?
Bucks Fan Ejected From Game Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond
During the Warriors loss to the Bucks earlier this week, Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game for shouting at him while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Green claimed that the fan made threats against his life, which is why he made it a point to get him thrown out.
Russell Westbrook Unlikely to be Traded, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After an offseason filled with trade rumors surrounding star point guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are now “increasingly unlikely” to move him ahead of the February trade deadline, according to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic. Westbrook has...
Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State
Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2...
Devils bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (14-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to end a four-game slide when they play the Florida Panthers. New Jersey is 10-6-1 at home and 21-6-2 overall. The Devils have gone...
Eastern Conference-leading Bruins face the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-2 at home. The Bruins have a 5-2-1 record in games their opponents serve more...
