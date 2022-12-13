Read full article on original website
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mindstate of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly took his own life. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Former UC Irvine student throws mother off campus building and then jumps himself, police say
A former University of California, Irvine student threw his 77-year-old mother to her death from a campus building and then jumped himself, police said Wednesday. The bodies of Thao Thai Nguyen and her 36-year-old son Andrew Nguyen Doan, both of Irvine, were found Tuesday afternoon at Social Science Plaza B, police said.
A Capitol riot defendant has been hit with new criminal charges — and this time he's accused of plotting to kill the law enforcement officials who investigated him
An unsealed criminal complaint alleges Edward Kelley obtained a list of law enforcement officials and plotted to kill them with an acquaintance.
Republicans respond after 'Twitter Files 6' reveals FBI flagged users and tweets: 'A lot to answer for'
Republican lawmakers including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and others have responded after the latest Twitter Files alleged coordination between the intel community and Twitter.
KTVU FOX 2
Scott Peterson case: New trial decision looms as families mark 20 years since murder
A decision over whether Scott Peterson will be granted a new trial – or will spend the rest of his life in prison – for the murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, looms as families prepare to mark 20 years since the case sent shock waves through the nation.
KTVU FOX 2
How California played a role in the Respect for Marriage Act
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act today, ensuring that the Supreme Court cannot reverse existing laws and gay and interracial marriages are protected. The fight to legalize gay marriage began back in 2004, when the first marriage licenses were issued to gay couples in San Francisco.
‘Face it head on’: Connecticut makes climate change studies compulsory
Starting next July, Connecticut will become one of the first states in America to mandate climate change studies across its public schools as part of its science curriculum. The new law passed earlier this year comes as part of the state’s attempts to address concerns over the short duration – and in some cases, absence – of climate change studies in classrooms. The requirement follows in the footsteps of New Jersey, which in 2020 became the first state to mandate K-12 climate change education across its school districts.
