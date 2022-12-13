Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan school closures announced due to weather, illness
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — In Northern Michigan, different school districts closed their doors Thursday, Dec. 15 in response to weather conditions, teacher illness and power outages. Charlevoix Public Schools closed Thursday due to power outages in the district and surrounding areas. Gaylord Community Schools announced on Facebook that they'd be closed Thursday. The...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Have you seen wild turkeys in Michigan? The DNR wants to know about it
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources could use your help to figure out exactly where these big birds are hanging around in our state.
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
WLUC
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is ready for winter
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Park in Munising offers scenic views and activities year-round. Chief of Interpretation and Education Susan Reese said a lot goes into preparing the park for winter. “We do plow Sand Point Road, keeping that and our parking lot open like at Munising...
WLUC
City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton planning commission met to discuss a site plan review Tuesday evening as part of its agenda. It was about constructing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in a parking lot off West Sharon Ave. It would be next door to the Evangel Community Church and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.
WLUC
NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17. Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their...
WLUC
New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
hbsdealer.com
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply
Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
