ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Petoskey News Review

Northern Michigan school closures announced due to weather, illness

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — In Northern Michigan, different school districts closed their doors Thursday, Dec. 15 in response to weather conditions, teacher illness and power outages.   Charlevoix Public Schools closed Thursday due to power outages in the district and surrounding areas. Gaylord Community Schools announced on Facebook that they'd be closed Thursday. The...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is ready for winter

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Park in Munising offers scenic views and activities year-round. Chief of Interpretation and Education Susan Reese said a lot goes into preparing the park for winter. “We do plow Sand Point Road, keeping that and our parking lot open like at Munising...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton planning commission met to discuss a site plan review Tuesday evening as part of its agenda. It was about constructing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in a parking lot off West Sharon Ave. It would be next door to the Evangel Community Church and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17. Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
MICHIGAN STATE
hbsdealer.com

Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply

Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy