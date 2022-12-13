ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Sense of a Surprisingly Frenetic MLB Free Agency

It’s halfway through December. Do you know where your free agents are?. For many of them, in recent winters, the answer has been “still on the market.” It’s become somewhat normal for big-ticket signings to require waiting until January or February (or even March). But something has been different this year: Free agency has been moving at a notably faster clip.
Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?

The Owen Miller saga in Cleveland is officially over. The team traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Why would the Guardians decide to move on from a player such as Miller? Let's take a look at the situation. To...
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
