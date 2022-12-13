Read full article on original website
I’m a plus-size fashion pro – my simple tip helps cover belly fat and accentuates my waist
A PLUS-SIZE woman has shared with viewers her fashion tip that covers belly fat and accentuates her waistline. The TikTok creator gave viewers a glimpse into her closet in a video that has entertained audiences. TikTok creator McKayla, also known as @makingitmckayla on the platform, enjoys posting body-positive and fashion-related...
Harper's Bazaar
Shiseido’s New Serum Duo Promises Filler-Like Results
To be honest, I don't get that excited over hyaluronic acid (HA) unless it's being injected into my face as filler. HA is found in countless skincare products already, so it's not exactly rare. I've seen it work plumping wonders on some skin types in creams and serums, though I generally don't see a significant difference when I use it. And yet, when Shiseido launched its new Bio-Performance Skin Filler Serums, it reintroduced the super-popular molecule in a way that sounds like the stuff of science fiction.
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
In Style
This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin
Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. Powders, for the most part, always make me look like I'm wearing makeup when what I strive for is that no-makeup-makeup glow. An I-woke-up-like-this aura, so to speak. Apart from that, many powder blushes end up looking splotchy on my skin — a big no-no.
A 12-Minute, Total-Body Beginner Workout to Ease You Into Strength Training
When you’re starting an exercise routine, it’s important to ease into things, which helps reduce your injury risk and increase the effectiveness of your sessions. A total-body beginner workout can be an awesome option to get you going, and we have a solid example below that you can try at home.
Dermatology Recommended Skin Care Products For Less Than $20
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, dermatologist Dr. Aanand Geria suggests four skin care products for less than $20 to keep skin looking healthy.
TODAY.com
Woman who struggled with mobility made small, daily changes and lost 84 pounds
In December 2021, Mercedes Riley’s weight had reached a point where her mother was worried about her health. So, her mother staged what Riley called a “private intervention.” Riley says, “She took a picture of me from the side. I had a strong negative reaction to that, but I held my tongue. Afterward, I thanked my mom. She loved me, she helped me see the destruction I was doing to my body, and she did it in a loving and caring manner.”
