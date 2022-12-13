ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments

EVERYONE'S ENEMY ☠️
2d ago

wow the way those cars look like they've been involved in an accident on the freeway I hate getting on the road especially around nellis cars be flying. SLOW DOWN STOP RUNNING RED LIGHTS COMMON SENSE

3
BenDover
3d ago

This is becoming an all too common occurrence out here. What the hell is wrong with people?

KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV

