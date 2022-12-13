Read full article on original website
EVERYONE'S ENEMY ☠️
2d ago
wow the way those cars look like they've been involved in an accident on the freeway I hate getting on the road especially around nellis cars be flying. SLOW DOWN STOP RUNNING RED LIGHTS COMMON SENSE
BenDover
3d ago
This is becoming an all too common occurrence out here. What the hell is wrong with people?
KTNV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Thursday, according to Las Vegas police. The incident report indicates that Las Vegas police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision near...
KTNV
24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
Las Vegas police: Man, 21, drove nearly 100 mph before hitting pole, block wall in deadly suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence before driving onto the wrong side of the road and causing a crash that killed his passenger was also driving nearly 100 mph, according to Las Vegas police. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, is facing charges of DUI, […]
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
KTNV
Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road at around 8:42 a.m. According to the reports, three people suffered significant injuries. Two of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment and all...
Las Vegas police: Man drove 80 mph in 45-mph zone during speed race before crashing into wall
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of driving nearly twice the speed limit in a car race before losing control of his vehicle and slamming into two fences and a cinder block wall, according to an arrest report. Noell Lopez was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain a lane […]
Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas valley robbery
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 In the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen Dec. 13
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home. Joseph Thorns was last seen on Dec. 13 near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard (near Bruce Street). He is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs […]
Police locate missing 15-year-old last seen in southern Las Vegas valley
Police are asking for public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lidia Chavez-Flores, who was last seen in the southern Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic violence charges
Police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit on multiple charges of domestic violence
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Family of 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash hope others will learn from tragedy
North Las Vegas Police have identified the two women they said were involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now spoke with the family of the two girls who were killed as they hope others will learn from the tragedy.
8newsnow.com
Coroner identifies 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirms that an intoxicated “family member” was driving the car that went out of control, causing a crash that killed two young children and decapitated one of them. The children, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old...
Scene of crash that killed toddlers in North Las Vegas needs safety measures, neighbors say
The location of a North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers is seemingly a hotspot for speeding and drunk driving, according to neighbors.
Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed. The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a […]
