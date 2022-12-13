ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out Following DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘He Was My Family’

Ellen DeGeneres released a statement following the death of her former DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, on Wednesday, December 14, just one day after his death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” Ellen, 64, shared via Instagram. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
