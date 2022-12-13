LARAMIE — Green River native John Waggener has been appointed as the new university archivist and historian at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC). In his new role, Waggener will assist UW administration, colleges, departments, organizations and clubs with properly preserving the records of the university’s history and with maintaining operational records according to UW’s retention schedule.

