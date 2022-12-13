Read full article on original website
Bobbie Jean Douglas (January 1, 1945 – December 14, 2022)
Bobbie Jean Douglas, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Stockton, California; the daughter of William Clyde...
Green River Native Appointed as UW Archivist and Historian
LARAMIE — Green River native John Waggener has been appointed as the new university archivist and historian at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC). In his new role, Waggener will assist UW administration, colleges, departments, organizations and clubs with properly preserving the records of the university’s history and with maintaining operational records according to UW’s retention schedule.
William (Bill) Fischer (October 3, 1933 – December 9, 2022)
William (Bill) Fischer was born in Orange County, California to George and Phyllis Fischer and passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at his home in Green River, Wyoming on Friday, December 9, 2022. Bill and the love of his life, Noreen, were married in 1955 and had eight...
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County is 3rd in Total Number of Traffic Accidents (Part 2)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to statistics from 2020, the latest year complete statistics were available, Sweetwater County ranked third among the 23 counties in Wyoming in terms of total number of traffic accidents, with 1,202 crashes. As might be expected, Laramie County (Cheyenne) topped the list with 1,900 vehicle...
Local Scouts Receive Merit Badges, Rank Advancements
ROCK SPRINGS — Three rank advancements and 34 merit badges were awarded at the Boy Scouts of America Troop 86’s Court of Honor. The ceremony took place on December 15 at the White Mountain Library. Troop members participating were Bob Aldred, Matthew Lemon, Josh Harris, Kaleb Cheney, Logan Conover, Logan May, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, and Robert Roswell. Roswell received his Star rank. May and Aven Conover we’re awarded the Rank of Life.
Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Preliminary snow totals from the United States National Weather Service (NWS), are showing some areas of Sweetwater County received 4 to 6 inches of snow during the recent snow storm. Green River received the most snow reported in the county with total of 6.4 inches, while...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
