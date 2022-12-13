Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Centre Daily
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out Following DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘He Was My Family’
Ellen DeGeneres released a statement following the death of her former DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, on Wednesday, December 14, just one day after his death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” Ellen, 64, shared via Instagram. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
Centre Daily
Is ‘Sister Wives’ Canceled After Christine, Janelle and Meri’s Splits With Kody Brown? Details
Closing one door? After Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown split with Kody Brown, many are wondering whether new seasons of Sister Wives will air on TLC. Keep scrolling to find out if Sister Wives is canceled amid the Brown family’s marital shakeups. Is ‘Sister Wives’ Canceled?...
Centre Daily
Who Is Bill Gothard? Details on IBLP Leader Following Jinger Duggar’s Comparison to Brother Josh
The 19 Kids and Countingfamily kept their religious affiliations under wraps since the premiere of their reality show in September 2008. However, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) detailed in her upcoming memoir how she separated herself from her family’s beliefs and revealed that the reality TV stars follow the non-denominational religious organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles. The Counting Onalum went on to compare brother Josh Duggar to IBLP’s founder Bill Gothard – but who is Bill? Keep reading for everything we know about the religious leader.
Centre Daily
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was a Dad of 3: Inside Late DJ’s Family With Wife Allison Holker
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known for his role as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on December 13, 2022, at age 40, In Touch can confirm. He was a father of two kids and a stepdaughter with his wife, Allison Holker. Scroll below to get details on his family and the legacy he left behind.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Comments / 0