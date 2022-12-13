Anthony Smith doesn’t think Darren Till should face ranked opposition in his next bout. Till was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis in Round 3 this past Saturday at UFC 282 and is now 1-5 in his past six fights. Although Du Plessis can be viewed as a step down from the likes of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Derek Brunson, the South African finisher is unbeaten in the octagon.

15 HOURS AGO