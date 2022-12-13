Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
UFC books Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti for March event
Two UFC bantamweights have their first fight of 2023 booked. Mario Bautista will fight 42-year-old Guido Cannetti at a UFC Fight Night event, which takes place March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie,...
Centre Daily
Anthony Smith: Darren Till needs step down in UFC competition to get his mojo back
Anthony Smith doesn’t think Darren Till should face ranked opposition in his next bout. Till was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis in Round 3 this past Saturday at UFC 282 and is now 1-5 in his past six fights. Although Du Plessis can be viewed as a step down from the likes of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Derek Brunson, the South African finisher is unbeaten in the octagon.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford glove controversy deepens with grizzly images
Terence Crawford faces more questions over his ongoing glove controversy after opponent David Avanesyan posted reported images of the tools involved. If the photos are verified to be Crawford’s apparel from the fight, the aged and wilted mittens need to face further scrutiny. The Everlast gloves used seem to...
Centre Daily
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shields and Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
