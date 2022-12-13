ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

…and now we warm a bit

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night and we will stay dry. There will be no snow, but we could see some more patchy freezing fog by morning. Southeast breezes will be gentle and lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Saturday will be modestly warmer, under...
KTVZ

Big Ol’ Fish: A couple of nice catches this week

Even in the worst conditions, Central Oregon anglers find a way to fish! Please send us yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ

NewsChannel 21 announces News Director Cathy Marshall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – NewsChannel 21 is proud to announce that veteran broadcast journalist Cathy Marshall has been named News Director, effective this week. Marshall joined NewsChannel 21 as our Sunrise news anchor earlier this year. She came to Central Oregon with nearly 40 years of experience in broadcast news as a reporter and anchor. She has worked as an anchor for CNN and has also worked with news stations in Boston, New Haven, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, and as a sideline reporter for Beaver Sports Network. She had been working as a reporter, anchor and managing editor at NBC affiliate, KGW in Portland since 2011.
KTVZ

Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program. He was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1. The athletic department announced his departure in a statement and said it would have no additional comment. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30. He was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.
NEBRASKA STATE

