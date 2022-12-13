Read full article on original website
KTVZ
…and now we warm a bit
Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night and we will stay dry. There will be no snow, but we could see some more patchy freezing fog by morning. Southeast breezes will be gentle and lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Saturday will be modestly warmer, under...
KTVZ
Big Ol’ Fish: A couple of nice catches this week
Even in the worst conditions, Central Oregon anglers find a way to fish! Please send us yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KTVZ
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services — which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the...
KTVZ
NewsChannel 21 announces News Director Cathy Marshall
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – NewsChannel 21 is proud to announce that veteran broadcast journalist Cathy Marshall has been named News Director, effective this week. Marshall joined NewsChannel 21 as our Sunrise news anchor earlier this year. She came to Central Oregon with nearly 40 years of experience in broadcast news as a reporter and anchor. She has worked as an anchor for CNN and has also worked with news stations in Boston, New Haven, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, and as a sideline reporter for Beaver Sports Network. She had been working as a reporter, anchor and managing editor at NBC affiliate, KGW in Portland since 2011.
KTVZ
USFWS offers $5,000 reward for info on illegal killing of gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County. On October 6, a radio collared male gray wolf...
KTVZ
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program. He was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1. The athletic department announced his departure in a statement and said it would have no additional comment. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30. He was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
KTVZ
Wyden, Merkley announce $200K from USDA for management of Oregon long-term affordable housing
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that Community and Shelter Assistance in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state, including Redmond and Madras. “As we enter the...
KTVZ
Central Oregon group reacts to President Biden signing of same-sex marriage legislation
A board member of Out Central Oregon gave her reaction to Tuesday's signing by President Biden of a bill offering those in same-sex and interracial marriages new federal protections. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep...
