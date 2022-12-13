ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
DENVER, CO
College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility

College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EUGENE, OR
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
TAMPA, FL
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023

Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2...
POCATELLO, ID
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
DETROIT, MI
Bucks Fan Ejected From Game Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond

During the Warriors loss to the Bucks earlier this week, Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game for shouting at him while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Green claimed that the fan made threats against his life, which is why he made it a point to get him thrown out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight

After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American

Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
EAST LANSING, MI

