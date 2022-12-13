Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Centre Daily
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?
Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
Centre Daily
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Centre Daily
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
Centre Daily
Jonathan Mingo Returns For Rebels Bowl Game, Focused on ‘Right Direction’ of Program
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hopes to have a future in the NFL, but his current focus is on establishing a strong future for his college program. Three-straight losses to end the regular season put a sour taste in the mouths of the Rebels who...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Florida vs. Oregon State picks, predictions for Las Vegas Bowl
The second day of the 2022 college football bowl season brings us an SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup between Florida and Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Florida checks in at 6-6 in head coach Billy Napier's debut season, an up-and-down campaign with highlights include a win over a top-10 ...
College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility
College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
Centre Daily
OBJ ‘Is Going to Join’ Cowboys,’ Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
FRISCO - After all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and posturing, a Dallas Cowboys fan likely feels twisted into a knot featuring both "anticipation'' and "skepticism.''. Here comes another twist, team owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett...
Centre Daily
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Centre Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Centre Daily
Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State
Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2...
Centre Daily
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
Game Preview: FSU vs St. John's
The Seminoles face a test against the Red Storm following back to back wins.
Centre Daily
Bucks Fan Ejected From Game Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond
During the Warriors loss to the Bucks earlier this week, Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game for shouting at him while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Green claimed that the fan made threats against his life, which is why he made it a point to get him thrown out.
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
Centre Daily
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American
Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be shorthanded on offense and defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) won't play after missing practice all week. Mike Hilton (knee) is also out. Jalen Davis (thumb) hasn't been ruled out yet. "Jalen didn't practice, but he's gotten a lot of...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
