Utah State

Larry Brown Sports

College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility

College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EUGENE, OR
NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Borguet, Running Back, Harvard Crimson

NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners

Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
DENVER, CO
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American

Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
EAST LANSING, MI
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
DETROIT, MI
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
TAMPA, FL
Roquan Smith Has Been a Hit on Field and In Ravens Locker Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens players are surprised by Roquan Smith's ferocity on the field because of his cool demeanor in the locker room. Smith, who was acquired from the Bears on Nov. 1, has not wasted any time endearing himself to his new teammates. "As a player,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2...
POCATELLO, ID

