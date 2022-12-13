Larry L. Fricke, of Manitowoc, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Larry was born on May 28, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Alice (Olson) and Joseph Fricke. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1957, he joined the Army National Guard. In 1963, Larry married Ruth O’Grady at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He worked most of his career for the Manitowoc Public School System from where he retired in 1998. Larry served many roles at St. Boniface including the parish council and the school board. He was active in the Kiwanis Club and was honored to be Kiwanian of the year in 1987. Larry enjoyed participating in the Lakeshore Dartball League (The Misfits). He had a love of playing games – especially cribbage which he would remind his children and grandchildren that he was the Cribbage King! Larry was also an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO