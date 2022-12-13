ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Looks for First Win of the Season in Marinette

The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be vying for the first win of the season tonight when they travel to Marinette. The United squad is coming off of a loss to the Shawano Hawks last Friday, where Benson Dickrell picked up a hat trick and goalie Daniel Karlin made several phenomenal saves.
MANITOWOC, WI
wissports.net

Waupun routes Freedom in rematch of last year's D3 state championship game

The much-anticipated rematch of last year's Division 3 state championship game was dominated by Waupun. The Warriors, last year's state champion, jumped out to a 22-7 lead and routed top-ranked Freedom, 63-33, at Waupun High School on Tuesday. Waupun, ranked No. 2 in D3, led the game 37-15 at halftime...
WAUPUN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Larry L. Fricke

Larry L. Fricke, of Manitowoc, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Larry was born on May 28, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Alice (Olson) and Joseph Fricke. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1957, he joined the Army National Guard. In 1963, Larry married Ruth O’Grady at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He worked most of his career for the Manitowoc Public School System from where he retired in 1998. Larry served many roles at St. Boniface including the parish council and the school board. He was active in the Kiwanis Club and was honored to be Kiwanian of the year in 1987. Larry enjoyed participating in the Lakeshore Dartball League (The Misfits). He had a love of playing games – especially cribbage which he would remind his children and grandchildren that he was the Cribbage King! Larry was also an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers.
MANITOWOC, WI

