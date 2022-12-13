Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Looks for First Win of the Season in Marinette
The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be vying for the first win of the season tonight when they travel to Marinette. The United squad is coming off of a loss to the Shawano Hawks last Friday, where Benson Dickrell picked up a hat trick and goalie Daniel Karlin made several phenomenal saves.
wissports.net
Waupun routes Freedom in rematch of last year's D3 state championship game
The much-anticipated rematch of last year's Division 3 state championship game was dominated by Waupun. The Warriors, last year's state champion, jumped out to a 22-7 lead and routed top-ranked Freedom, 63-33, at Waupun High School on Tuesday. Waupun, ranked No. 2 in D3, led the game 37-15 at halftime...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Announces Head Coaches for 2023 WFCA All-Star Game
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced the head coaches for the 2023 WFCA All-Star Games to be held Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The full coaching staffs will be announced in December, with player nominations to begin January 2nd. The WFCA had...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
94.3 Jack FM
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay Graduation this Weekend, Record Number of Students to Walk the Stage
UW Green Bay will be holding its winter graduation ceremony this weekend with a record number of fall graduates. A total of 558 students will be getting their diplomas. There will be two ceremonies at the Weidner Center Saturday. The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will feature graduates of the College of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Larry L. Fricke
Larry L. Fricke, of Manitowoc, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Larry was born on May 28, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Alice (Olson) and Joseph Fricke. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1957, he joined the Army National Guard. In 1963, Larry married Ruth O’Grady at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He worked most of his career for the Manitowoc Public School System from where he retired in 1998. Larry served many roles at St. Boniface including the parish council and the school board. He was active in the Kiwanis Club and was honored to be Kiwanian of the year in 1987. Larry enjoyed participating in the Lakeshore Dartball League (The Misfits). He had a love of playing games – especially cribbage which he would remind his children and grandchildren that he was the Cribbage King! Larry was also an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army Announces Winner of Annual Battle of the Banks Competition
The Manitowoc Salvation Army held its Battle of the Financials competition yesterday, but the week before, a similar fundraising effort was held in Sheboygan. Nine banks and credit unions posted employees outside of Sheboygan area businesses to collect money for the local organization, but HAS Bank collected the most, with $2,158.
