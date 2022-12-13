Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
Syracuse’s next opponent plays with blazing pace. How Brian Earl is building a contender at Cornell
Ithaca, N.Y. – The epiphany came to Brian Earl as he was staring into a fire one February day in 2021. He was sitting with a football coach and friend. And after weeks of musing, he decided:. Yes, we’re doing this. We’re going all in.
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching
Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
Ange Bradley, who turned Syracuse field hockey into a national power, has retired
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley is retiring after a 16-year tenure that turned the Orange into one of the most consistent winners in the sport. Bradley steps away after winning 75% of her games at Syracuse (246-82), including a national championship in 2015. SU’s field hockey title was the first won by any women’s program at Syracuse University.
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse
The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Onondaga County proposes closing Jamesville Correctional Facility
JAMESVILLE – Although a final decision is likely several months away, County Executive Ryan McMahon and outgoing Sheriff Eugene Conway announced last week their intention to close the Jamesville Correctional […]
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls cross country MVP? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Saturday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Syracuse CB Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal (source)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football got some good news out of the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to SU, a source within the program told syracuse.com. He had entered the portal Monday and was just the third player off Syracuse’s depth chart at the time to leave the program.
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
