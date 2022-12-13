ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching

Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ange Bradley, who turned Syracuse field hockey into a national power, has retired

Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley is retiring after a 16-year tenure that turned the Orange into one of the most consistent winners in the sport. Bradley steps away after winning 75% of her games at Syracuse (246-82), including a national championship in 2015. SU’s field hockey title was the first won by any women’s program at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls cross country MVP? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Saturday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse CB Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal (source)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football got some good news out of the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to SU, a source within the program told syracuse.com. He had entered the portal Monday and was just the third player off Syracuse’s depth chart at the time to leave the program.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

