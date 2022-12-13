Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County. It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51. A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC...
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
live5news.com
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
live5news.com
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
SCHP: Driver killed after veering onto shoulder, hitting trailer on I-26 EB
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorist was killed in a Monday crash. LCpl. Nick Pye said the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 204. A 2-door Volkswagen sedan was headed east when the vehicle veered off the roadway right and hit […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Monday afternoon. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ronald Washington, 61, died at approximately 9:21 p.m. at Trident Medical Center from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened around...
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
counton2.com
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022
12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...
Man attempting U-turn fatally shoots himself in groin
A 35-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin while attempting to make a U-turn in North Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, according to reports.
NCPD investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Rivers Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle. According to NCPD, officers responded to a reported accident around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street. Officers found a deceased man inside a vehicle on the scene. Limited […]
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
