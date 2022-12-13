ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County. It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51. A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022

12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...

