Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown
The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill that punts Friday’s government shutdown deadline through next week as negotiators race to patch together a larger government funding deal for fiscal 2023. The Senate voted 71-19 to pass the continuing resolution (CR), sending the legislation to President Biden for...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
KFOR
Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open
President Biden on Friday signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open through next week as congressional negotiators haggle over the details of a longer-term spending deal. Biden signed the bill upon returning to the White House from Delaware, where he’d given remarks about legislation to help veterans...
KFOR
Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility
A report from a Senate panel focused on issues that affect older Americans found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not made its websites accessible for its users. The Senate Special Committee on Aging released its report on Wednesday after an 11-month investigation. It found the federal government has failed to ensure its technology is accessible for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans.
KFOR
Jan. 6 committee to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting Trump: reports
The Jan. 6 select committee is reportedly planning to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting former President Trump on Monday, a significant step from the panel as it nears the end of its year-plus investigation. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that the committee will vote to recommend the...
KFOR
Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11. It provides $45 billion more...
Why state governments are banning TikTok
At least half a dozen states have recently enacted bans on the use of TikTok by state employees and now some federal lawmakers are hoping to ban it nationwide. But why?
KFOR
White House awards more than $12.6 million to internet access on Oklahoma Tribal lands
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded millions of dollars to two Tribal entities in Oklahoma for internet access on Tribal lands. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA) says more than $12.6 million in grants have been awarded to the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma from the Internet for All initiative.
KFOR
Democrats, Republicans set sights on 2023 goals
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Starting on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress. While Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, Republicans are gearing up to control the House. Current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — who is jockeying for the speaker’s seat...
How the Fed’s rate increases could affect your finances
While some purchases will likely become more costly, there's a silver lining.
Comments / 0