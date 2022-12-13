OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded millions of dollars to two Tribal entities in Oklahoma for internet access on Tribal lands. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA) says more than $12.6 million in grants have been awarded to the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma from the Internet for All initiative.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO