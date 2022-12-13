Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
spectrumnews1.com
Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development
AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant
A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
nerej.com
Lamattina, Goldberg and Arone of Arrowpoint Properties acquire 92-units for $17.25 million in Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA The Arrowpoint Properties team of David Lamattina, Jay Goldberg, and Anthony Arone has completed the purchase of 92 units at 38-80 Goldthwaite Rd. for $17.25 million. The property, has access off the Rte. 70 retail corridor and is located less than a mile to both I-290 and I-190.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
With Enfield Square faltering, town looks to manage traffic if rebuild ever comes
ENFIELD, Conn. — At full build out, the 86-acre site of Enfield Square mall could host 690 apartments, 150 townhomes, 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of retail, two restaurants, 38,000 square feet of medical offices and 65,000 square feet of entertainment venues. Problem is, where can the town of...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
No GoFundMe, Ed’s Auto Body and Repair says, donate to toy drives instead
Owners of Ed’s Autor Body and Repair have seen an outpouring of support in recent days. Last weekend, the Easthampton auto body shop caught fire that caused significant damage to the building at 24 Mechanic St. Firefighters had to knock down flames coming from the roof and two garage doors, an endeavor made even harder as a severed natural gas line fed fuel to the flames, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.
Veteran’s lunch at Chicopee Elks Lodge canceled due to snow
The free veteran's lunch that was being held at the Chicopee Elks Lodge on Friday has been canceled.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Holyoke apartment dwellers take concerns about ‘uninhabitable’ conditions, high rents to City Council
HOLYOKE – A group of apartment residents from across the city, some citing “uninhabitable” living conditions, others citing a shortage of affordable housing, took their concerns to the City Council this week. The council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday conducted a hearing on the issues raised by...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0