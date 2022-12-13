ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development

AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
AUBURN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

No GoFundMe, Ed’s Auto Body and Repair says, donate to toy drives instead

Owners of Ed’s Autor Body and Repair have seen an outpouring of support in recent days. Last weekend, the Easthampton auto body shop caught fire that caused significant damage to the building at 24 Mechanic St. Firefighters had to knock down flames coming from the roof and two garage doors, an endeavor made even harder as a severed natural gas line fed fuel to the flames, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy