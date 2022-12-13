ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sons of the Prophet review – overstuffed drama by The Humans’ Stephen Karam

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fnKF_0jh1siTH00

A patron saint of pain looms over Stephen Karam’s garlanded 2011 tragicomedy. Its family of Lebanese American men speak of St Rafka, canonised in the Maronite Christian faith for her suffering, and a metaphorical figure in this play.

We are in Nazareth – rural Pennsylvania – and every member of the Douaihy household seems pained. At the centre is Joseph (Irfan Shamji), a poor, gay scion of the writer Kahlil Gibran’s family. Joseph has a mysterious illness and is struggling to raise the cost of his healthcare. He and his brother (Eric Sirakian) are grieving the sudden death of their father, as is their ageing, obstreperous uncle (Raad Rawi).

Directed by Bijan Sheibani, there is humorous repartee and some sparks of searing darkness but the comic timing sometimes feels off, and too much is stuffed in the script with not enough energy on stage to bring it to life. This makes it hard to keep emotionally invested in the lives of the characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN2AK_0jh1siTH00
Packaging pain … Eric Sirakian and Juliet Cowan in Sons of the Prophet at Hampstead theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner

The plot around the father’s car accident – the result of a roadside college prank – is based on a real-life case in which an Ohio judge allowed two high school footballers to continue playing for their team despite the consequences of their prank. There is one footballer here, Vin (Raphael Akuwudike), who feels like too much of a cipher and the storyline seems crammed in when the entire play could have focused on it alone.

Another strand involves Joe’s narcissist boss, Gloria (Juliet Cowan), a publisher who questions where Joseph is really from in the style of Lady Hussey and then blackmails him into writing a memoir. Through her the issue of packaging and selling personal pain is played out but this is not given enough room to come alive either.

Some moments pack punches, such as Joseph’s medical insurance emergencies and his connection with a gay news reporter, Timothy (Jack Holden), although intimacies between them are shared too abruptly on their first meeting. The script is full of funny lines but something gets lost in the delivery. Characters talk over each other too and the dramatic effect of their words gets swallowed up.

Sons of the Prophet predates Karam’s 2014 hit The Humans which was adapted into a fantastic film . This has all the makings of a potential film too: its intimacy, its discretely titled strands (such as On Pain and On Work) and its quirky humour which feels distinctly American. But as it stands, it is oddly diffuse on stage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Guardian

I thought mourning the Queen would be a personal choice. Then I saw the billboards

Learned the Queen was gravely ill while travelling on a train in Germany. It was several hours before the official announcement of her death; at this point, doctors were “concerned” for her health. But the image of a BBC newsreader in black tie and jacket gave the game away. This was the moment that the national broadcaster had been nervously rehearsing for decades. Strict protocols were in place to ensure no embarrassments. If the BBC had gone to black tie, I thought, Her Majesty must have already passed.
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy