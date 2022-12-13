ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets

The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR

Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins

There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH

No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Personnel Situation for Two Positions More Clear

Anyone wondering what direction the Bears are going in the offseason got a few clues in the last few days at Halas Hall. Both were rather obvious and one stated before, anyway, but what coach Matt Eberflus said Friday seemed to communicate one Friday and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed the other one.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Friday

The final injury reports are in and both the Chargers and Titans have a handful of game designations handed out. The Chargers have ruled safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful. "Progressing," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said on Friday regarding James' injury status. "He's been doing workouts and stuff like that....
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs

It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari Details Scary Possibility Before Appendectomy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two weeks ago, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari had an appendectomy. He almost certainly won’t play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, a small price for what could have been something much worse. On the Thursday before the Packers played...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks

The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy