Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury and he did not return.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder Remain Without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as Timberwolves Visit
Oklahoma City will miss a couple of familiar faces when a familiar foe visits the Paycom Center Friday night. Both Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Kenrich Williams remain out with injuries for the Thunder’s Friday night battle with Minnesota. Oklahoma City enters on the heels of a short losing spell, and...
Wichita Eagle
Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
Wichita Eagle
Two Celtics Starters Returning While Another’s Status in Question for Friday’s Game Against the Magic
View the original article to see embedded media. The countdown to Robert Williams' season debut has just hours left. The Timelord, who received an 8–12-week timetable for his return after an arthroscopic knee procedure, does so 12 weeks after his operation. From an orthopedic surgeon's insight to Joe Mazzulla's...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Proves He Still Valuable In These Situations
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat team captain Udonis Haslem is at a point where his stats mean little. Haslem made his first start Thursday in five seasons against the Houston Rockets. He stat line: two points on 0 of 4 shooting in 11 minutes. It...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins
There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season tonight. The two teams played nine days ago when Indiana took down Golden State 112-104 in California. Both teams are currently 14-14 and sit in a play-in spot in their...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season. He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs
As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
