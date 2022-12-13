ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins

There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season. He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.
NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
