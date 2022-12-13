Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate denies pulling gun on dog owner

Tony Moreno, former candidate for Pittsburgh mayor, is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.

Police say they extracted 10-15 dogs living in unsanitary conditions at a home on McClure Avenue earlier this week.

Tony Moreno lives across the street, and said he's been trying to have the dogs removed.

“I hear these dogs every day and their death wail, three of the puppies have died,” said Moreno on The Big K Morning Show

Officers were forced to leave the adult dogs behind because of a lack of resources.

Moreno claims the man who owns the house returned Wednesday, and tried to take two of the dogs.

That's when police say Moreno pointed a shotgun at the man and said he'd shoot his tires if he took the dogs. Moreno denied the allegations.

Asked if he pulled a gun on the man or threatened him, Moreno said “no” to both accusations.

“He claimed that I pointed a gun at him, he claimed that I threatened him and the police are looking at his account and saying I did that,” added Moreno.

The neighbor told police he was removing the dogs for a local rescue.

He is not facing charges at this time. Moreno is charged with simple assault and harassment