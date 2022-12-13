Authorities investigating shooting death of man in Lancaster area

LANCASTER (CNS) - A man was found shot to death today in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway.

Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

