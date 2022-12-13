ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility

College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders

The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
Wichita Eagle

2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets

The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs

It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule

It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bears Personnel Situation for Two Positions More Clear

Anyone wondering what direction the Bears are going in the offseason got a few clues in the last few days at Halas Hall. Both were rather obvious and one stated before, anyway, but what coach Matt Eberflus said Friday seemed to communicate one Friday and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed the other one.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl

A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
Wichita Eagle

NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick

For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

