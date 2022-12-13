Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
NFL Draft Profile: Darius Rush, Cornerback, South Carolina Gamecocks
NFL Draft Profile: Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State Buckeyes
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility
College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans ‘Probably Should’ve Won’ vs. Cowboys, Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play an NFL game in his home state of Texas for the first time his career on Sunday, as the Houston Texans welcome the MVP candidate and his high-powered offense to the Lone Star State. But comfort won't be easy...
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman back at practice, opening 21-day window to return from IR
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) took a positive step in his attempt to return from injured reserve. The Chiefs on Wednesday officially designated Hardman as returned to practice, which opens a 21-day window for the team to decide to activate Hardman to the 53-player roster. “We’ll just see how...
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
Bengals Release Official Game Status Report With Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He suffered a broken wrist in Cincinnati's Week 14 win over Cleveland. Starting nickel cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) has also been ruled out. Wide receivers Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes cleared for Sunday’s game at Houston. As for Kadarius Toney...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprisingly showed up on Wednesday’s injury report with a right-hand injury. But after three days of full practices, there’s no doubt about Mahomes’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. “There’s no concern,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said....
Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs
It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule
It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
Bears Personnel Situation for Two Positions More Clear
Anyone wondering what direction the Bears are going in the offseason got a few clues in the last few days at Halas Hall. Both were rather obvious and one stated before, anyway, but what coach Matt Eberflus said Friday seemed to communicate one Friday and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed the other one.
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick
For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season tonight. The two teams played nine days ago when Indiana took down Golden State 112-104 in California. Both teams are currently 14-14 and sit in a play-in spot in their...
