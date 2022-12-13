ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Lands Commitment From Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

By Stephen Thompson
The Pitt Panthers added a running back to their 2023 recruiting class.

PITTSBURGH -- A slew of decommitments this past fall trimmed the Pitt Panthers' 2023 recruiting class down to 14 members, but they have made another addition a week before the December signing day.

T.J. Harvison, a three-star running back from Bowdon, Georgia announced his verbal pledge with a simple change of his Twitter bio . He has chosen Pitt and becomes the second tailback in the class, alongside fellow three-star Montravius Lloyd.

Reports surfaced the morning of Harvison's commitment that the Panthers were in the lead to land him and those reports proved prophetic. The 6'1, 200-pound back, Harvison visited Pitt last weekend alongside 2023 quarterback commit Ty Diffenbach days after rushing for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bowdon High School to a state championship victory.

The Panthers beat out the likes of Colorado, Kansas, Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ole Miss to add Harvison to their latest class.

