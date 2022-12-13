Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam
A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Point Uphill in Whistler for the Impossible Climb
5 Hot Trail Bikes Test Traction Limits in Whistler's No Flow Zone. The trail were dry and brittle like a bucket of dusty old bones. When anyone mentions the name Whistler around mountain bikers, A-Line’s groomed berms and jumps come to mind, but the surrounding valley offers some incredible riding too, it’s just very steep and extremely technical. That’s why the No Flow Zone was the perfect place to host another Impossible Climb.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tom Isted & Tom Wrigley's Australian Road Trip in 'Tom Squared'
Riders: Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley. Photography & video by Nick Waygood / Supported by KENDA Tires. Tom Isted - FMB Slopestyle Athlete - was in Australia for Crankworx Cairns so the DHaRCO team jumped at the opportunity for an East Coast road trip, to show him the place we call home.
UK weather: New warning for ice issued by Met Office as blizzard conditions to sweep in
New weather warnings for ice have been issued by the Met Office across swathes of the UK today as snowy conditions and blizzards threaten to sweep across the country.A yellow weather warning for the south west was issued shortly before 6am on Saturday and is expected to last until 11am, forecasters say. It joins two more alerts for extreme conditions today across the north west and parts of Scotland.Residents in the south west were warned of “icy surfaces causing difficult travel conditions in a few places” – caused by likely “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle...
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
Pinkbike sent us to Whistler with five brand-new bikes and nothing but sunny skies and dry trails, so what did I end up doing? Climbing the same gravel road too many times, of course. We spent a ton of time on the chair lift, obviously, and we also did a lot of tricky, technical climbing while testing the bikes. This isn't any of that, however, because we also need to know how they perform when the onus is on your legs rather than your technical skills.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Peter Jamison Follows the Good Dirt in 'Must Be a Dream'
Riding your bike in the best dirt possible dirt every day? Sounds like a dream. But for Peter Jamison, the summer of 2022 came pretty close. After a winter and spring of riding and filming around his home in Utah, Jamison decided that the oncoming summer heat in May was the perfect time to initiate a cross-country migration to cooler climates. Highland, New Hampshire was where he grew up and returning to roost the berms of his local Highland Mountain Bike Park has become a sort of annual tradition, as well as hitting his favorite glassy-smooth dirt jump lines. Training the slopestyle skills on indoor wooden ramps is always a good shout on the rainy days.
Pinkbike.com
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
Hiding under the shadow of the Whistler Blackcomb's bustling village, Sun Peaks Bike Park is located forty-five minutes north of Kamloops, B.C. and operates at a slower pace - that is, everything except the downhill trails. The bike park is actually more than 20 years old and offers nearly 600m of vertical descending. This summer, they expanded their park considerably on the Sundance side of the resort, adding more blue jump and flow trails to the area. Kamloops is known for its abundance of jumps and Sun Peaks doesn't skimp on those either. There's even an alpine loop that is ideal for stretching out the day with a solid pedal and lengthy descent back to the village base.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wallace's Silky Smooth New E-Bike Route
I love e-biking. I've always lived for the downs, not pedalling—I can ride three times as much in the same amount of time. Because of the bike's aft weight, inserts are key in not destroying rear wheels, especially on the rocky trails out my back door. Plus, I can run 16psi in the front tire, which is damn grippy - Reece.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Day on Patrol with Tilly and Skye
Check out 'Day On Patrol' with Tilly (TR apprentice) and Skye (TR Marketing) to see what the Patrol Carbon is all about!. Grab some donuts and rip around the woods with your friends, the Patrol Carbon is here, and ready to party. Last year we introduced the latest and greatest...
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes & 3 DH Bikes Hucked to Flat in Slow Motion
5 trail bikes meet 3 downhill bikes to launch the largest ramp to date. Hosting a Field Test in Whistler, surrounded by jumps, meant that we had to up the ante on our scientific Huck To Flat test by bringing in the big guns. Speaking of jumps, how about that bow-legged schley-able top cold opener?
Comments / 0