Hiding under the shadow of the Whistler Blackcomb's bustling village, Sun Peaks Bike Park is located forty-five minutes north of Kamloops, B.C. and operates at a slower pace - that is, everything except the downhill trails. The bike park is actually more than 20 years old and offers nearly 600m of vertical descending. This summer, they expanded their park considerably on the Sundance side of the resort, adding more blue jump and flow trails to the area. Kamloops is known for its abundance of jumps and Sun Peaks doesn't skimp on those either. There's even an alpine loop that is ideal for stretching out the day with a solid pedal and lengthy descent back to the village base.

