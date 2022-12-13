Bristol-Based Philanthropist Donates $100 Bills to Around 500 People in Recent Food Line

The local philanthropist handed out money to Bucks County residents. Photo by IStock

A well-known Bucks County philanthropist recently offered a unique helping hand to those struggling this holiday season. Staff writers and photographers covered the event for the Bucks County Courier Times.

A community member dressed up as Santa Claus had an extra holiday surprise for people who had come to pick up fresh produce from the Fresh Connect program at Bucks County Community College’s Bristol campus on Friday. Philanthropist Gene Epstein donated $100 per person to around 500 people who showed up at the campus.

“I have such mixed emotions,” said Epstein. “I feel great that I have the ability to be able to help, but I feel horrible that we have more than 400 people here today. And this is only a small segment of the people who are in need.”

Volunteers gathered earlier to help pack and distribute all the fresh fruit and vegetables that would be available for the weekly program.

This is organized with the help of the Doylestown-based Bucks County Opportunity Council and Fresh Connect provides fresh produce for free to those in need. Currently, the weekly numbers range from between 400 and 500 households that require this kind of help.