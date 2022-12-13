Read full article on original website
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
Here’s Illinois’ Ranking On The “Smartest States List”
Historically speaking, it's always been human nature to make fun of people who live in other places, if for no other reason than they live in other places. I'd be willing to bet that every single country on Earth has another country that they like to crack on (I'm looking at you, Canada).
Wisconsin Makes Famed List – 10 Unique Ways Across the USA to Say ‘I’m Drunk’
Wisconsin has made another fantastic list - "Ways of Saying I'm Drunk Across America." MentalFloss. Having a little too much to drink can have a LOT attached to it. How do you feel the next day, did you say anything stupid night of, etc etc...How about how you "say it."
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Grace Stanke: 5 Things About Miss America’s 2023 Winner From Wisconsin
Grace is a skilled violinist. She’s an environmental activist. The Miss Wisconsin winner has won victories in multiple pageants. She was crowned Miss America 2023 on December 15. Grace Stanke is the new Miss America! After a high profile career in pageants, the gorgeous classical violinist from Wisconsin took...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
Wisconsin Student harassed By Wild Turkey In Bizarre TikTok Video
What happens in Wisconsin, stays in Wisconsin - like this turkey chasing down a kid walking home from school. You gotta see it to believe it!. I find the weirdest videos just scrolling through Facebook. That's probably a sign I spend way too much time on social media (lol). I've...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
