Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three cost-effective targets for the team
After the Chicago Cubs balked at even offering Carlos Correa a deal, It's not easy to remain optimistic for Cubs fans. Nor should they be. After the green light was given from Chairman Tom Ricketts for Jed Hoyer to spend what he needs to turn the team around, Hoyer has seemingly done nothing. The moves in acquiring Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon looked to be the beginning of a fantastic offseason for the Cubs. Since then, they've missed on every target they've been connected to.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Dodgers: Starting Pitcher of the Future Has One MLB Writer Excited
This may be the pitching unit the Dodgers roll with into the regular season after all
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more
The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
Local sports personality sounds off on Chicago Cubs offseason
The latest disappointment for the Chicago Cubs offseason occurred on Tuesday night when the team missed out on free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa signed a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $350MM. Correa's contract with the Giants is only just the latest example of what the free-agent market has become for Major League Baseball. The market has shifted back toward long-term deals with a slightly lower AAV.
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS TO MEET WITH BLACKHAWKS MANAGEMENT IN JANUARY TO DISCUSS FUTURE
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is 79 days away and there's a possibility that two long-time Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, could be available. Kane and Toews are currently in the final year of their contracts and are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st.
Cubs News: Carlos Correa signs with the Giants, Swanson, and more
The Chicago Cubs' 12-month flirtation with shortstop Carlos Correa has come to a disappointing end as Correa agreed to a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Cubs, as recently as Tuesday morning, were believed to be involved in Correa's market. However, there had been a...
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0