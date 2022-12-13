The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO