WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO