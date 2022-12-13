Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
KNOX News Radio
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
kfgo.com
Fire destroys truck in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A truck loaded with shredded paper has been destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a call at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. for a truck on fire on a street. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
KNOX News Radio
Driver hurt in semi rollover near Buxton
A Hawley (MN) man sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving hit an icy patch on I-29 and rolled near Buxton (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after 8:00 this (Tue) morning near mile marker 111. Thirty-two-year-old Grant Ludwig was taken to a...
KNOX News Radio
Storm impacts travel across ND
The latest blast of winter dumped 8.2 inches of snow over Grand Forks through 6:00 a.m. this morning. The snow combined with freezing drizzle on Monday prompted the closing of schools and government offices. Both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks school officials cancelled classes. Other districts in the region closed or switched to virtual learning. The University of North Dakota and NCTC shut their respective campuses down for the day. Grand Forks County told employees to stay home. The snow system forced the closure of I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson overnight. The stretch was reopened this morning (9:00 a.m.). Travel Alerts remain in place. More snow is in the forecast through the end of the week.
kvrr.com
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
valleynewslive.com
Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm. Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m. Multiple viewers are also...
KNOX News Radio
Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
Times-Online
Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks mayor "surprised" by Fufeng project decision from Committee on Foreign Investment
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Grand Forks is reacting to the announcement that the federal government is no longer reviewing plans by a Chinese company to build a corn processing plant in the city. "Well initially I was surprised because they had 45 more days. We expected they were...
KNOX News Radio
Fufeng ‘looks forward’ to building GF plant after CFIUS says it has ‘no jurisdiction’
The company planning a corn milling plant in north Grand Forks says it looks forward to building the plant…after a federal agency reviewing concerns about the project said it has no jurisdiction in the matter. In a statement, Fufeng USA says it is pleased with the outcome of the...
