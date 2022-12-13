ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions

(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
KNOX News Radio

GF man receives 27 year sentence

A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Fire destroys truck in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A truck loaded with shredded paper has been destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a call at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. for a truck on fire on a street. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Driver hurt in semi rollover near Buxton

A Hawley (MN) man sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving hit an icy patch on I-29 and rolled near Buxton (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after 8:00 this (Tue) morning near mile marker 111. Thirty-two-year-old Grant Ludwig was taken to a...
BUXTON, ND
KNOX News Radio

Storm impacts travel across ND

The latest blast of winter dumped 8.2 inches of snow over Grand Forks through 6:00 a.m. this morning. The snow combined with freezing drizzle on Monday prompted the closing of schools and government offices. Both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks school officials cancelled classes. Other districts in the region closed or switched to virtual learning. The University of North Dakota and NCTC shut their respective campuses down for the day. Grand Forks County told employees to stay home. The snow system forced the closure of I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson overnight. The stretch was reopened this morning (9:00 a.m.). Travel Alerts remain in place. More snow is in the forecast through the end of the week.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm. Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m. Multiple viewers are also...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Times-Online

Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
