MLB
Twins introduce Vázquez, move on from Correa
MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins officially welcomed a veteran Puerto Rican clubhouse leader to their ranks at Target Field on Friday, but as they ushered catcher Christian Vázquez into the Minnesota family on a three-year, $30 million deal, conversation still lingered on the one who got away -- and where the Twins go from here, after Carlos Correa left for San Francisco on a 13-year, $350 million deal, according to a source.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Utley was a core piece to the success of the Phillies from 2007-11, when they won a pair of National League pennants and a World Series in '08. Overall, the second baseman spent 12 1/2 of his 16 MLB seasons with Philadelphia (his final 3 1/2 were with the Dodgers), earning six All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards. He hit .353 with a pair of doubles and a homer in the 2008 NL Championship Series against the Dodgers to help the Phils clinch their first pennant in 28 years. Though they didn't repeat as World Series champs, Utley hit .296 with six homers during the 2009 postseason, five of which came against the Yankees in the Fall Classic alone.
MLB
Armed with elite splitter, Walker joins loaded Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Taijuan Walker's path to signing a four-year deal with the Phillies started a couple weeks ago on a Zoom call with a Philadelphia contingent that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. But Walker's journey toward becoming one of the...
MLB
Dylan Crews is the best college OF Draft prospect since ...
MLB Pipeline's new 2023 Draft Top 100 Prospects list is out, and I have a severe case of Draft fever! So guess what the theme of today's Pipeline Inbox will be . . . Dylan Crews is our preseason No. 1 Draft prospect after batting .356/.458/.677 with 40 homers in his first two seasons at Louisiana State. He's at least a plus hitter with plus power, possesses solid speed and arm strength and has a chance to remain in center field.
MLB
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB
Astros bring back entire staff under Dusty, add one coach
HOUSTON -- The Astros on Thursday announced that their entire coaching staff would return for the 2023 season, with one additional member. Tommy Kawamura will join the field staff as Major League game planning coach, transitioning from the baseball operations staff. Kawamura has served as the Astros' manager of advanced...
MLB
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
MLB
O's sign versatile Frazier to fill multiple holes
This offseason, the Orioles had been seeking a left-handed hitter who could play second base and/or corner outfield. Adam Frazier checked all of those boxes. On Thursday, Baltimore announced it signed the 31-year-old Frazier to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. The deal is worth $8 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Gallen reflects on healthy '22, goals for offseason
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the season came to a close, I sat down with a number of D-backs players to get their take on their year. What did they think went well? What would they like to improve on? What changes were they planning on making during the offseason?
MLB
With no more shift, look for this player to rake
On Sept. 25, Corey Seager stepped to the plate against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale, and laced a hard-hit line drive to right field at 108 mph off the bat. This particular combination of exit velocity and launch angle has been a hit nearly 90 percent of the time since 2015; throw in the fact that it was hit to short right field, and it had been a hit for pretty much the entirety of baseball history before the last decade.
MLB
Castro 'extremely grateful' for title in final season
HOUSTON -- While the Astros were mobbing each other on the infield at Minute Maid Park in the moments after winning the World Series on Nov. 5, one player was making a more measured stroll from the dugout to the celebration. Catcher Jason Castro, still recovering from left knee surgery,...
MLB
Hot Stove rumblings: Swanson, Mets catchers, more
Nobody would argue that Carlos Correa was the biggest winner after signing his 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants this week, but Correa wasn’t the only one celebrating that night. With Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signing free-agent deals worth a combined $930 million, Dansby Swanson stands...
MLB
Tiger Woods practices his swing ... with a bat?
The superstar golfer and noted Dodgers fan has no intentions of becoming a two-sport star like the other one-name celebrities Bo and Deion, but he was spotted swinging a baseball bat on Friday. Arriving for the PNC Championship family tournament in which he teamed with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods,...
MLB
New era behind the dish begins for Braves
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was reason for Braves fans to lament William Contreras being traded earlier this week. As the young catcher was belting his way to 20 homers, he was also doing things like unintentionally fueling the Braves-Mets rivalry by using Edwin Díaz’s entrance song as his walk-up song.
MLB
Lots of top prospects to appear at Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- During the final homestand of the season, the Cubs hosted a group of prospects at Wrigley Field before the arrival of the offseason. It was a chance for them to soak in the atmosphere of what could one day be their home ballpark. "We definitely go out on...
MLB
'Electric' Elly aiming to light up Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- When asked at this year's Redsfest to describe his style of playing, top Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz didn’t struggle for a reply. “Electric,” De La Cruz said via translator Jorge Merlos. Coming off Cincinnati’s 62-100 season in 2022, Reds fans would love nothing more...
MLB
Kiermaier sees centre field as 'my job to lose'
TORONTO -- Baseball loves a good buzzword, and “run prevention” is having its moment in Toronto. It’s big, broad and intentionally vague, but the simplest definition is Kevin Kiermaier, the longtime Rays outfielder who just finalized a one-year, $9 million deal with the Blue Jays for 2023. After a decade of dazzling and frustrating the Blue Jays with his defensive brilliance, it’s Toronto’s turn to enjoy the show.
MLB
Cards play-by-play announcer McLaughlin resigns
Longtime Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin resigned his TV position on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in suburban St. Louis on Dec. 4. McLaughlin, a St. Louis native, has been behind the microphone calling big moments for the Cardinals for the...
MLB
Red Sox DFA Hosmer to make room for new hurler
The Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, in conjunction with a deal with the Royals to add right-hander Wyatt Mills. Boston sent Minor League righty Jacob Wallace to Kansas City in the trade. The move signifies a vote of confidence in rookie Triston Casas...
