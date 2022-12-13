ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Aidan Hutchinson returns to Detroit Lions practice after bout with illness

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson (illness) was back at Friday’s practice ahead of their Week 15 trip to face the New York Jets. Hutchinson is one of a handful of players who have missed practice with an illness through the past two weeks. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was limited in last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two sessions while dealing with an illness.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions host 3 defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted three defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing cornerback Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad. They also hosted former Alabama standout Shyheim Carter and fellow cornerback Torry McTyer, per Thursday’s transaction wire. Dorsey spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted out of Northern Arizona in 2020. He appeared in six games as a rookie, with some work on defense and most of his action on special teams.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy