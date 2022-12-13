ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (6-7) are back on the road for the first time in nearly a month, with massive postseason implications on the line against the New York Jets (7-6) in Week 15 action from New Jersey. Football Outsiders has the Jets with 40.5% chance to make the postseason, while the Lions are hanging on at 20.7% heading into this one.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO