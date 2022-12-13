ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Former Ohio band director sentenced for groping teens

By Michael Reiner
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former band director at a local school was sentenced Monday on sex charges.

Michael Kelly, 51, was found guilty of two charges of sexual imposition. Kelly was the band director at Canfield High School. He resigned after charges were filed earlier this year.

According to a police report, the owner of a bar on New Road in Austintown reported that in June 2022 two of his male servers, one 15 years old and the other 19, were groped by Kelly.

According to court records, Kelly was sentenced to 60 days in jail, but those days were suspended. As a result, he has not had to serve any jail time.

Kelly has to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

He will be on probation for 12 months, and he is to have no contact with the victims.

WARREN, OH
