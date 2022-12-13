The monstrous storm that walloped much of the US this week has now brought nor’easter conditions as it moves across New York and New England ahead of the weekend. After many in the South were left grappling with power outages and smashed homes and businesses from a spate of tornadoes earlier this week, officials and forecasters across several Northeastern states are warning of heavy snow, which could pile up to a foot Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO