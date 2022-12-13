Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
KTVZ
Heavy snow to bombard millions in Northeast this weekend as South recovers from deadly tornadoes
The monstrous storm that walloped much of the US this week has now brought nor’easter conditions as it moves across New York and New England ahead of the weekend. After many in the South were left grappling with power outages and smashed homes and businesses from a spate of tornadoes earlier this week, officials and forecasters across several Northeastern states are warning of heavy snow, which could pile up to a foot Friday.
KTVZ
The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows
The global energy crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal — the most polluting of all fossil fuels — to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
Comments / 0