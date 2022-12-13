Read full article on original website
12 Days of Local Gifting: Phat Tire Bike Shop
We’re continuing our 12 days of local gifting where we show you gifts for everyone in the family over 12 days. Watch as Nickel Potter, VP of Phat Tire Bike Shop joins Good Day NWA to show a few gift ideas for the bike lovers on your good list.
Adventures in the Ozarks – End of Year Recap
It’s time for Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel to head out on another Adventure in the Ozarks brought to you by Adventure Subaru & 37 North Expeditions!. This time, Jason meet with 37 North’s Taylor Gremillion at Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers to look back on all the adventures we’ve taken in 2022!
12 Days of Local Gifting: Miss Daisy’s Home & Décor Co.
We’re continuing our 12 days of gifting, where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Christy Caddy, owner of Miss Daisy’s Home & Décor Co. in Fayetteville joins Good Day NWA to show us the variety of options available at her boutique.
Shiloh Christian First Grade Class Weather Talk
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the first grade class at Shiloh Christian in Springdale on 12-14-2022, on a pajama party day just before Christmas, to talk weather safety. Here's the video from the 5 PM newscast today. Shiloh Christian First Grade Class Weather Talk. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the...
Springdale School Board approves substitute teacher incentive
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School Board voted 7-0 on Dec. 13 in support of incentive pay for substitute teachers in the district. According to a “wrap-up” of the meeting, the district will pay substitutes an additional $20 per day, retroactively effective to Dec. 1. The...
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Nick Smith Jr. preview Arkansas’ matchup with Bradley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road Saturday to take on Bradley in North Little Rock. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media on Wednesday to preview their game with the Braves. Hear...
Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire
FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas-Bradley preview; scouting the Braves; SEC honors and ranks; UA’s NET breakdown
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are in much better shape while sporting the exact same win-loss record they had this time last year with their annual game in central Arkansas fast-approaching, but history has shown that Hoop Hog games played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are no simple task.
Owens-Delerme finishes 2nd in 2022 Bowerman Ceremony
AURORA, Colo. – On an evening in which the accomplishments of The Bowerman finalists were honored and celebrated during a ceremony at the Gaylord Rockies at the USTFCCCA convention, Florida State’s Trey Cunningham was named the men’s 2022 Bowerman winner. Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme produced a remarkable season...
Drew Sanders Cements Unanimous All-America Status
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, cementing his status as the ninth unanimous All-America selection in program history. Sanders, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick,...
