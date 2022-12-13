Read full article on original website
Patricia Tuttle, 82, of Okoboji Formerly of Spencer
No formal services will held at this time for 82-year-old Patricia Tuttle of Okoboji, formerly of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Most of Local Area Sees Increase in Unemployment in October
(KICD) — Unemployment in all nine counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area went up between September and October but were down from October of last year. Osceola County was the only county with joblessness under 2 percent. It was at 1.8 percent, up point two percent from the month and down point 2 percent for the year.
Clay County Supervisors Hear Update on Needed Fixes to Courthouse
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Tuesday on what has been identified as some needed repair work to the courthouse. Greg Wilde from the Samuels Group told the board no exact fixes have been determined just yet, but additional exploring will hopefully identify the extent of the problem.
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
Arnolds Park City Council Awards Contract For Pillsbury Point Projects
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council awarded a contract on Tuesday for restoration and stabilization work on Pillsbury Point after some concerns were initially raised surrounding environmental effects. Jeff Rose with Jacobson-Westergard Engineering says the project itself was broken into two pieces. Rose says when it...
Harris-Lake Park Considering Options for Possible Reconfiguration of Campus
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is looking at potential changes to their elementary and secondary school buildings. High school principal Greg Hiemstra and elementary principal Mike Thompson presented some options for the school board at their meeting on Wednesday. Hiemstra tells KICD they were...
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates on Splash Pad and Tennis Court Projects
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Initial conversations on getting a splash pad into Spencer are in the works but there is still quite a bit of work that will have to be done before that goal can become a fruition. Part of Tuesday’s discussion involved potential costs for the project that...
Shirley Thornton, 90, of Sheldon Formerly of Archer
Memorial services for 90-year-old Shirley Thornton of Sheldon, formerly of Archer, will be Monday, December 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Archer with prayer service at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and burial at 9:30 at east Lawn Cemetery near Sheldon. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marcia Peters, 88, of Robins, IA Formerly of Harris and Spencer
Funeral services for 88-year-old Marcia Peter of Robins, IA, formerly of Harris and Spencer, will be Monday, December 19th, at 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at 2 p.m. at Ocheyedan Township Cemetery in Ocheyedan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Okoboji To Expand Marketing in Twin Cities Market
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Tourism gave its annual update to the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that led to some tough conversations led by Supervisor Jeff Thee about any progress being made on improving the working relationship between the tourism committee and the local Chamber of Commerce.
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
Jay Willfong, 69, of Sioux Rapids
Memorial services for 69-year-old Jay Willfong of Sioux Rapids will be held at a later date in the Spring. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Boil Advisory in Place For Part of West Okoboji
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A boil advisory is in place a part of West Okoboji as of Wednesday afternoon. The order affects residents in the 2500 through 3100 blocks of Okoboji Boulevard because of a water leak that has been found near Pocahontas Point.
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
Sports Schedule: 12/16-12/18 2022
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up this weekend for sports. Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball games that were scheduled for tonight, weather pending. Spirit Lake was to host Cherokee, Estherville Lincoln Central travels to Storm Lake, Okoboji was supposed to be...
“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Coming to Arts on Grand
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A holiday classic is coming to Arts on Grand in Downtown Spencer for two shows this weekend. “It’s A Wonderful Life” was originally created in the 1940s and Director Kyle Goeken tells KICD News the version he is bringing to town will take the audience back to that time period.
2022 Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament Preview
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will host the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament this weekend at various locations across town with the High School Tournament in the Fieldhouse. The Tigers are off to a strong start this season despite losing some duals to weather. Coach Adam Gress talked...
