Ryan Walters named Purdue’s new head football coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The search for Purdue’s head football coach is over. The university announced Ryan Walters as the man replacing Jeff Brohm, who announced his departure last week.

Walters will be leaving his defensive coordinator role at Illinois where during his latest season, “the Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins at 10 points or fewer,” according to a release. Walters was also named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year this season for his work with the Illini.

At just 36, he becomes the fourth youngest coach in FBS football behind Kenny Dillingham (32-Arizona State), Kane Wommack (35-South Alabama) and Dan Lanning (36-Oregon), said Purdue.

His contract is for five years and is pending formal approval by the University’s Board of Trustees

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” said Walters. “I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!”

Walters spent the past two seasons at Illinois and had a six-season stint at Missouri before that. He was also the cornerbacks coach at Memphis in 2014.

The Aurora, Colorado native played as a safety at Colorado (2004-08) and started 33 times in 46 career appearances as a Buffalo and earned All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention his senior season.

Walters earned his degree in history from the University of Colorado with dual majors in history and ethnic studies. Walters and his wife Tara have two sons, Aaron and Cason.

He will be introduced at a welcome event that will be streamed live on Purdue Football social media at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex.

Last week, Jeff Brohm signed a six-year contract with a base salary of $5 million to coach at the University of Louisville, his alma mater.

