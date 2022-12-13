ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates

By Sky Christian
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates.

The three counties include:

  • Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195)
  • Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023)
  • Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181)

The elected county officials establish local income tax rates that are then sent to the Department of Revenue for review to insure alignment with Indiana state laws.

5 tax moves to consider before year-end

The changes to the tax rates will apply to businesses and other establishments that have employees that live, work, or have tax withholdings in the affected counties.

For those that are residents of Indiana, the county tax rates for individuals will be determined by the employee’s Indiana county of residence on Jan. 1, 2023. For individuals who are not residents of Indiana, the county tax rates will be determined by which county they are employed in or that their business is located in on Jan. 1, 2023.

The current income tax rates for all of Indiana’s counties can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website or in the Departmental Notice .

