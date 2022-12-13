ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana spinal surgeon performs 600 surgeries with robot

By Danielle Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MszXo_0jh1q9vd00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY )– A local spine surgeon, skilled in using a Robotic Spinal System, recently performed his 600th spinal surgery with the trusted tool.

Dr. Lon Baronne II started using the Globus Robotic Spine System about four years ago after travelling across the world to help develop the machine. He now holds the title as the most experienced surgeon in the world in using the robotic system.

2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting

Dr. Baronne says the technology helps promote minimally-invasive spine surgery. The machine combines a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities to create perfect alignment during surgery. Not only does the robotic navigation platform assist surgeons, it also enhances safety and improves efficiency during and after the surgery.

“We’ve seen OR times being reduced as much as anywhere from 30-50 %, incisions are much smaller. And we are able to do that quickly and accurately and get people out of the hospital in the same day where as we used to see patients still in a walker but they are up and walking that day or the next morning,” said Dr. Baronne.

Now surgeons from all over the country travel to Lafayette to learn how to integrate robotic technologies into their own practices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado

A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
NASDAQ

15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
LAFAYETTE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: Paws Pet of the Month

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Roxanne Smith joins Ashley Doughty to talk about the pet of the month that is looking to get adopted. For more information, watch the video above.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Louisiana residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama’s Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past. Workers and residents at John Knox Manor Nursing Home in Montgomery say this is the first holiday season since 2019 that could be described as “normal.” With […]
ALABAMA STATE
fox8live.com

Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
BOSSIER CITY, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
LOUISIANA STATE
horseandrider.com

Update on Suspected Botulism Outbreak

A Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana, has had many horses become acutely sick since December 3. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten others were euthanized due to rapid decline. Preliminary investigation suggested that contamination of a common feed source is responsible. Botulism is the suspected disease.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of boyfriend’s poisoning death found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy