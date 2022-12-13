Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and Iowa pledge, has Oregon in-home visit, making Alabama trip this weekend
Southeast Polk (Iowa) five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes since the early part of the summer. But as the early signing period nears, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle, is ...
Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’
For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs SE Missouri State
Iowa (7-3) remains home on Saturday entertaining Southeast Missouri State (5-6) in a nonconference contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin handles the play-by-play, along...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
Iowa Hawkeyes Add Another Michigan Player from Transfer Portal
For the second time in two weeks, the Iowa Hawkeyes have made another splash via the transfer portal. On December 2nd, the team welcomed former Michigan Wolverine Cade McNamara. McNamara played under Jim Harbaugh for three seasons before transferring to Iowa. Now, one of his teammates is going with him.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Another Michigan Wolverine Captain is Bound for the Iowa Hawkeyes [VIDEO]
Finally, the transfer portal is starting to give the University of Iowa football program some good news. For the second time in about two weeks, a captain from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines has announced they're transferring to Iowa City. To put that into perspective, that's 40 percent of this past season's captains for the team from Ann Arbor that are heading for Iowa City.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Thursday's press conference
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of finals week, but they are also preparing to host Southeast Missouri State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the week, what he wants to see moving forward, NIL and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Popular Eastern Iowa Winery Soaks Up A National Honor for 2022
'Tis the season! Just in time for the holidays, and a lot of extra drinking, a local Eastern Iowa winery has just made a national publication list of the Top 8 Spirits of 2022. According to the highly-respected publication Wine Enthusiast, the experts in drinking,. All reviews have been blind...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
KCRG.com
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
KCCI.com
Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
