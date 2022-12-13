ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’

For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL

Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs SE Missouri State

Iowa (7-3) remains home on Saturday entertaining Southeast Missouri State (5-6) in a nonconference contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin handles the play-by-play, along...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa

No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Michigan Wolverine Captain is Bound for the Iowa Hawkeyes [VIDEO]

Finally, the transfer portal is starting to give the University of Iowa football program some good news. For the second time in about two weeks, a captain from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines has announced they're transferring to Iowa City. To put that into perspective, that's 40 percent of this past season's captains for the team from Ann Arbor that are heading for Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
LINN COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy