Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
1 seriously injured in 8-car crash amid slick conditions, Elgin fire officials say
There were 4 vehicles involved in an initial crash Thursday night, then 4 more crashed into the mess, fire officials said.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
6 cars struck by debris after semi-truck crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars were struck by debris after a semi-truck crash on the Kennedy Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hit a wall on southbound I-90 at Montrose Avenue around 4:30 a.m., causing debris to knock off the wall. Police said approximately six cars were hit with the debris and reported flat tires. No injuries were reported. Lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
CBS News
Truck crash on Interstate 55 causes backup near Shorewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer crash on Interstate 55 has traffic backed up for miles in Will County. Illinois State Police said a truck crashed and rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 251 near Shorewood shortly before 8:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital...
Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police
Police said the 58-year-old woman hit a vehicle that had hit a deer last month.
WAND TV
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash
(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
Bradley firefighter credited with saving submerged driver’s life
CRETE, Ill. — A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving a driver’s life Wednesday after they were submerged in a pond. At around 12:55 p.m., firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home on Dixie Highway when he was notified of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Village Woods and I-394.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
Chicago shooting: Man critically hurt after shot on CTA bus, fire officials say
The man was onboard #79 bus heading easbound near 79th Street and Kimball when he was shot, CFD said.
Man arrested in Fox Lake after allegedly causing 3 crashes, leading police on pursuit in Round Lake
A man who allegedly tried selling drugs to a random person in Round Lake fled from officers and led them on a pursuit after getting into multiple crashes, prosecutors said. David E. Lepey, 26, of Addison, was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude police, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of leaving […]
53-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after bicycle crash near Fox River Grove
A bicyclist, who police said was possibly intoxicated, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a mailbox near Fox River Grove. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Algonquin Road in unincorporated Fox River Grove. McHenry County […]
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill and older section of Montgomery affect Lake Michigan water source permit approval
Opening the pipeline for Lake Michigan water, as a first step in a permit application, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has thrown a wrench at the village of Montgomery. The IDNR is requiring the village to submit a water improvement plan for approval, requiring the village to lower its...
Metra UP-NW train hits pedestrian in Mount Prospect
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra UP-NW line train hit a pedestrian in Mount Prospect Tuesday. Metra confirmed inbound and outbound train service has been halted. Mount Prospect police said teh crossing at Emerson Street is blocked. The crossing at Main Street remains open. This is a developing story.
