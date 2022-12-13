ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

College football world reacts to passing of Mike Leach

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YJyL_0jh1ponq00

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The college football world and Mississippi leaders are reacting to the death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach . He was 61.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi, to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported that Leach suffered a heart attack.

“I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach,” said Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

Mississippi State pioneering football coach Mike Leach dead at 61

“God bless the Leach family, friends, loved ones, team, coaches, students and staff. Everyone he met he had a lasting impression on. Their wasn’t a time that called for wisdom that he didn’t respond with reason. He was a truly IMPACTFUL person,” said Deion Sanders, head football coach of Jackson State University (JSU).

“I truly love Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t image college football without him. I’m grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is. I know God is welcoming the pirate home now,” said Lane Kiffin, head coach for the Ole Miss football team.

“On behalf of the entire Ole Miss family, we are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Coach Leach. We join the rest of the college football community, the SEC family and the entire state of Mississippi in sharing our condolences with the Leach family and all of the student-athletes, coaches and others that were touched by his spirit. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics for the University of Mississippi.

“A true legend to college football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family and the Mississippi State community,” said the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) football team on Twitter.

“The life of Mike Leach touched thousands upon thousands of people through his coaching, leadership teaching and insightful commentary. We will miss Mike. Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football. We mourn his untimely passing as we offer our support to Mike’s wife, Sharon, their children and grandchildren, along with his current and former players, coaching colleagues and the Mississippi State community,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it. His teams were well-coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family,” said Nick Saban, head football coach of the University of Alabama.

Report: JSU to Hire T.C. Taylor as Next Football Head Coach

“My friend Mike Leach… a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior. A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers. Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place,” said John Cohen, the director of Athletics at Auburn University. Cohen was previously the athletic director at Mississippi State.

“Mike Leach transformed college football forever. He was an innovator and a visionary whose authenticity and love for the game helped elevate the sport. He made an immeasurable impact on countless coaches, student-athletes, and fans. We celebrate his legacy, mourn his loss, and send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones,” said officials from Louisiana State University (LSU).

“I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach. In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot a major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today. Off the field, he was one of a kind – an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the years. My deepest condolences go out to Coach Leach’s family, his wife Sharon, his kids and grandkids and the entire Mississippi State football program,” said Josh Heupel, head football coach at the University of Tennessee.

“Mississippi State lost a great Coach. College football lost an innovator. A lot of young men lost their mentor. Fans lost a content superstar. And many of us lost a friend. I’m heartbroken,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“Mike Leach’s passing and the outpouring of sorrow, love, and support for him and his family reflects just how beloved he was as Mississippi State’s head coach and among football fans all over the country. We’ll miss his influential leadership, unforgettable personality, and character defined by sportsmanship. My prayers go out to his family, loved ones, and the Mississippi State community during this time of mourning,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

“I’m sending my condolences and prayers to the family of Coach Mike Leach,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

“Haley and I are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of MSU Coach Mike Leach. He will be deeply missed by the MSU community and fans across the country who appreciated his contribution to college football. Please continue to pray for his family and friends,” said Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Mississippi State names next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WLBT

JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage

Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
STARKVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

UW-Madison student crowned Miss America

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Possible tornado destroys Rankin County chicken farm

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As strong storms ripped through the Jackson-metro area, a Rankin County poultry farm was destroyed by a possible tornado. The storm that hit the farm sent roofs and insulation flying through the area causing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Luckily, Koch Foods processing arrived about 30 minutes […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
PEARL, MS
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured after train hits car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy